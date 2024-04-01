Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 12,857 Shares

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 12,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,284.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,542,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,950,805.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,580 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,602.00.
  • On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,250 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 20,342 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82.

TISI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. 29,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,611. The company has a market cap of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Team by 349.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Team by 41.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Team by 83.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

