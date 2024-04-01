TD Cowen Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

