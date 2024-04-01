Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading 1.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $205.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Target traded as high as $181.86 and last traded at $179.53. 1,439,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,903,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.21.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,722,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $39,683,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

