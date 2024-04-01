Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.53. 2,503,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

