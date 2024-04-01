Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.51

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.51 and last traded at $111.56, with a volume of 38156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after acquiring an additional 348,951 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

