Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 6.1%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.25. 251,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,860,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

