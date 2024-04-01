Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.48.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

