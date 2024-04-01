Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $128.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.25.
Several research firms recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.78%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.
