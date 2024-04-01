T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Acquired by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 1,416.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,703 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises about 4.9% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.30% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 440,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

