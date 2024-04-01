Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 116,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.01. 454,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,896. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

