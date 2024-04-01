Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,254,000 after acquiring an additional 161,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after acquiring an additional 310,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,711. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

