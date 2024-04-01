Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $47.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NYSE:SYF opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

