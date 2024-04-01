Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $44.61. 232,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,569,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -165.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

