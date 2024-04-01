Susquehanna Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $45.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.24. 2,130,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

