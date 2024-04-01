Surrozen (SRZN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Surrozen Trading Down 35.7 %

Shares of Surrozen stock traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.10. 221,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,415. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Surrozen by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 523,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Earnings History for Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

