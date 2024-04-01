Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,069.00 and last traded at $1,049.20. Approximately 2,631,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,812,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,010.03.

Several brokerages have commented on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $845.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

