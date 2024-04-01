Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.44. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 110,054 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
