Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.44. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 110,054 shares trading hands.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

