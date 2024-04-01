Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Position Increased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.49. 7,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,450. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

