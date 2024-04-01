Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.35 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 91.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $16.35 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.84 or 0.05009341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00074124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00025619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

