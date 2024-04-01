Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.10

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.10 and last traded at C$30.10, with a volume of 28411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.42.

Several brokerages have commented on SCR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio bought 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

