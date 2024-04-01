StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 84,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 150.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 61,676 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,698,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

VRDN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 126,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,356. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.