StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 84,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 150.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 61,676 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,698,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance
VRDN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 126,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,356. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.07.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics
In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
