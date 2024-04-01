StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Takes $5.49 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

CIBR stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $56.01. 305,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,792. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

