StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,748,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,981,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

