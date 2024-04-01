StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $364,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.03. 1,849,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

