StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,936 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Shopify makes up 1.1% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Shopify Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.50. 3,292,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,697,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.