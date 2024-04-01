StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,132 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,132 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Uber Technologies comprises 0.8% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,046,334. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.