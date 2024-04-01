StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.6 %

X opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 16,065.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1,132.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 173,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

