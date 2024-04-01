StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 117,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

