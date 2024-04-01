StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Trading Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.49.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
