StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.80.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -10.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.