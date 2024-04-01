StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -10.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

