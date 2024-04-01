StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of CHEK opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

