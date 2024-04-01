StockNews.com Downgrades Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) to Sell

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Shares of Tucows stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Tucows has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The company has a market cap of $202.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.94.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
