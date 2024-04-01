StockNews.com Downgrades Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) to Sell

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Tucows has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The company has a market cap of $202.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tucows Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tucows by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the second quarter valued at $2,186,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.7% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,969,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.