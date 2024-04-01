StockNews.com Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHIFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

PLDT Price Performance

Shares of PHI stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. PLDT has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 135.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PLDT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PLDT by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

