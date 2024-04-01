StockNews.com Downgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of IMUX opened at $1.32 on Friday. Immunic has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Immunic will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Immunic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 2,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 456,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immunic by 5,328.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 418,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

