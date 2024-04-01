StockNews.com Downgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Immunic Stock Performance
Shares of IMUX opened at $1.32 on Friday. Immunic has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Immunic will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
