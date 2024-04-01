StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

