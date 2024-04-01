StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.78 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.68.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

