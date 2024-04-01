StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ADES opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

