Stifel Nicolaus Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$112.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.77.

DOO stock traded up C$5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$96.80. The company had a trading volume of 348,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,460. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$88.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

