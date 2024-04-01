Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Stevanato Group stock opened at €32.10 ($34.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €23.00 ($25.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.50.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

