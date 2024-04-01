Steem Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $155.33 million and $9.27 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,813.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.63 or 0.00950574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00150948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00053215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00180204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00141065 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,904,986 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

