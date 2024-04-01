Steem (STEEM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.07 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Steem has a market cap of $144.50 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,407.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.77 or 0.00926079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00142746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00046715 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00177307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00136986 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,928,567 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

