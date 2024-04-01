Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10,140.24. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $821.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

