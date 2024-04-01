Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10,140.24. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $821.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- About the Markup Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.