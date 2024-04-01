STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.07 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $133.40 million and $603,336.70 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

