SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 5.2% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.69. 2,875,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,918,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. CIBC cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

