Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $16.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on Sprinklr
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sprinklr Trading Down 5.7 %
Sprinklr stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.