Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $16.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

