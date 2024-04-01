Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.00. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 1,791,816 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.57.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $546.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,766,000 after acquiring an additional 68,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

