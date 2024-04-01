Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 2,481 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 273,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,087. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

