Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,910 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

