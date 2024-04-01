Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases 9,505 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHYFree Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 231,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,561 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.25. 20,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,933. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

