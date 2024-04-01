Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $396.56. The stock had a trading volume of 61,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,726. The company has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.01 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.19.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

