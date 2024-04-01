Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.28. 118,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

